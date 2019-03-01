Lesbian police community support officer says suspension of staff does not reflect ‘inclusive’ nature of Hampshire Constabulary

A LESBIAN police community support officer (PCSO) says she does not feel marginalised in the force following the suspension of colleagues over homophobic and racist language.

Hampshire police is investigating 16 officers over claims they used ‘inappropriate and prejudiced’ language and behaviour.

Three other members of police staff are also under investigation following a complaint by a force employee, Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed.

It comes after covert recording devices at Hampshire Police Investigation Centre in Basingstoke allegedly caught officers making racist and homophobic comments.

READ MORE: Five workers suspended from Hampshire police over offensive comments caught on CCTV

Five Hampshire police employees have been suspended, while 11 have been placed on restricted duties, the force confirmed.

But PCSO Michelle Slater, who operates on Portsmouth police's LAGLO (Lesbian and Gay Liaison Officers) unit, said the suspension of officers does not reflect how the force is in reality.

She said: ‘The incidents were by a small minority and do not represent the force as a whole. Most of my colleagues have the total opposite view to those reported by the individuals who are now being suspended.

‘It’s sad when just a few people can bring a force’s name into disrepute when this is not how we feel and act as a whole. I believe we are a very inclusive organisation, as shown by Portsmouth police's LAGLO, which is a blueprint that forces all around the country are now copying.’