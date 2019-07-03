‘Life and soul of the party’: Heartbreaking tribute to Hampshire woman as murder investigation continues

The family of a woman who died in Andover have paid tribute to a ‘beautiful mother’.

Lucy-Anne Rushton died following an incident in Suffolk Road in the early hours of Sunday June 23.

Police were called to the house at 5.30am where they found Lucy-Anne injured.

She was later pronounced dead and a murder investigation was launched.

Lucy-Ann’s family have released a picture of her, as well as a heartfelt tribute.

They said: ‘A beautiful mother, daughter, sister, niece, auntie and friend. Sadly her life was taken away from us all.

‘Part of her will always live on through her children. There will never be a day that she isn’t thought about.

‘She will be missed enormously by everyone. The life and soul of the party. We are absolutely heartbroken that we will never see her gorgeous face again.

‘R.I.P our Angel. We love you Lucy. Never forgotten, always in our hearts. Mum’s wild child!’

A man has been charged in connection with the investigation.

Shaun Peter Dyson, 28, of Bury Hill Close, Andover, was charged with murder and appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday June 26.