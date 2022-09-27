Brian Keating’s Ford Puma was stopped on Newgate Road on January 4 before a search found a backpack filled with a large amount of crack and heroin.

The 66-year-old was arrested and following an investigation was charged with two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Brian Keating jailed. Pic Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the estimated street value came to around £70,000.

After his arrest, Keating’s home address in West Derby Road, Liverpool, was searched where officers found 15kg of cannabis resin which had an estimated street value of between £75,000 - £375,000 if divided up for individual deals.

It means the total amount of drugs he was caught with could have amounted to nearly £450,000.

Keating was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He initially denied all of the offences, before pleading guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court in April.

Appearing at the same court on Tuesday he was sentenced to three years in prison.

DC Harry Randell, who investigated the case, said: ‘Drug dealing is a scourge on our community that causes immeasurable harm. It is often linked to serious violence and the exploitation of vulnerable and young people.

‘In Hampshire we work incredibly hard to develop intelligence regarding individuals involved in County Lines drugs supply. The information and intelligence we get from the community leads to positive action including warrants, arrests and vehicle checks, such as the one performed on Keating’s vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The officers who proactively stopped that vehicle, along with the officers who conducted the address search in Liverpool, ensured a large amount of drugs were removed from the streets, and because of the work that has been put in to this particular investigation Keating is now in prison.

‘We ask the public to please keep reporting information about drugs supply in their neighbourhoods to us. Each piece of information you give us fits into the bigger picture and over time leads to the individuals responsible, like Keating, being brought to justice.’

SEE ALSO: Man jailed for coercive control