Londoner caught with cocaine in Portsmouth claims he was 'looking after drugs for someone else'

A LONDONER has admitted having cocaine and cannabis in the city - two years after he was caught.

Abimbola Osidele, 24, of Newmarsh Road, Greater London, was found with the class A and B drugs, and cash, on December 2, 2017.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Csar Moreno Huerta

But he only appeared in court for the first time two years later on December 3, 2019.

READ MORE: Child rapist jailed for 14 years after victim bravely comes forward

The case was referred to Portsmouth Crown Court and at a hearing last week he admitted two charges of possession with intent to supply, and having criminal property - the cash.

Richard Onslow, defending, said Osidele was deeply religious and now has a stable job.

He claims he was just briefly holding the drugs for someone else.

Adjourning the case for a hearing on February 14 to determine the circumstances, Recorder William Mousley QC it would decide if he was a dealer or 'simply looking after the drugs for somebody else for a short period of time'.

READ MORE: Arrested man 'remains in hospital' after Hope House fire in Portsmouth

The judge added: 'Once the those facts have been determined it will be necessary for a further adjournment for the probation service.'