Loved ones of missing Waterlooville man Matthew Bone will walk 12 miles to fundraise for Missing People charity

LOVED ones of a missing man from Waterlooville will walk 12 miles in aid of the charity which has supported them since his disappearance almost a year ago.

Matthew Bone’s family will walk a scenic route from Portsdown Hill to Petersfield on Sunday, March 3 to fundraise for Missing People.

Matthew’s dad Mike has heaped praise on to the national charity for its ‘amazing’ support since his son went missing on March 6 last year.

Having told his parents he was going for a walk, 27-year-old Matthew was last seen on CCTV in Worcestershire on March 9 – but is yet to be found.

It is hoped the event next month, dubbed March for Matt, will raise ‘vital’ awareness of his disappearance and his family’s dream of welcoming him back home.

Mike, 61, said: ‘Missing People have stayed in constant contact with us and have been helping us with promotional materials to try and find Matt.

‘If ever we need anybody to speak to we can pick up the phone and they are there.

‘We try to do this walk annually and since it would be nearly a year since Matt went missing, we thought it would be an ideal way to recognise the places he loved.’

Since he went missing, Missing People have played a key role in publicising Matthew’s disappearance – launching a deal with Deliveroo for 500 of its riders to display mini billboards of missing people’s faces at four big UK cities.

Images of Matthew’s face have been worn by riders in Bristol – not far from where he was last seen at the Stanbrook Abbey hotel in Malvern.

Now to say thank you to the good cause and keep their son’s disappearance under the spotlight, Michael, his wife Karen and as many as 16 others will journey to Old Winchester Hill by way of Denmead and Hambledon – two Hampshire beauty spots Matthew loved.

Advertising the walk on Facebook, they said: ‘Any donations would be greatly appreciated and will help [Missing People] provide further support to the thousands of families in similar positions.’

Mike added: ‘As a family we still miss Matthew greatly, that has not changed.

‘We have had tips but we still have no evidence or anything solid to say this is where he is or what has happened.

‘We will continue to remain positive as a family.’

West Mercia Police are investigating Matt’s case, and anyone with information can call them on 101.

To donate to the Bone family’s appeal for Missing People as they take on the March for Matt on March 3, please click here.