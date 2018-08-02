Have your say

A FURIOUS council leader has branded vandals who torched a playground as ‘low-life scum’.

Councillor Sean Woodward has lashed out after yobs trashed the Holly Hill play area – the second time the children’s site has been targeted in as many weeks.

Hoodie-wearing hooligans set fire to the climbing tower and torched the protective rubber surface in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It caused thousands of pounds of damage to the popular outdoor space and has forced council officials to close part of the site for safety reasons.

The attack came just days a similar act of mindless vandalism on Sunday, July 22, which saw yobs torch play equipment in the toddler’s area.

Now Cllr Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council, has called on the community to help in catching those responsible for the destruction.

He said: ‘This is a £250,000 play area with dozens of pieces of equipment that is enjoyed by hundreds of families and these little scumbags have attacked it twice in as many weeks. It just beggars belief why anyone would want to do this.’

On top of the fire damage, Cllr Woodward added that benches had also been damaged yesterday.

He said the cost to repair their vandalism could run into the thousands and added: ‘The costs will fall on the public purse.’

One of the vandals from the latest incident was caught on CCTV and has been reported to police.

However, Cllr Woodward suspects they may have been more people involved and is urging the community to help.

He said: ‘This was not a one-person job. Somebody knows who did this.

‘These attacks are criminal damage. These low-lifes are criminals. They need to be caught.’

A statement by Fareham Borough Council said the parts of the site, near Holly Hill Leisure Centre in Sarisbury Green, would be closed ‘until further notice’.

The play area was opened in July last year after a cash investment of £264,000.

It includes a range of equipment, from climbing frames and swings to outdoor exercise machines.

It was created as part of the council’s three-year play area improvement scheme for the borough.

Cllr Woodward is urging those with information of the attack to call police on 101.