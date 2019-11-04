M27 crash drink-driver more than triple the limit spared prison

A DRIVER who crashed into a barrier on the M27 has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Lucy Harman, 35, of Middlebrook, Bishop's Waltham, admitted drink-driving at nearly four times the limit.

A breath test found she had 129 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the limit is 35.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week jail sentence suspended for a year.

Portsmouth magistrates heard there were poor road conditions when she was driving her black Peugeot on September 29.

But the court was told the crash had 'catastrophic' effects on her life - including the loss of her home and job.

Harman must complete 100 hours' unpaid work.

She must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned her from driving for three years.