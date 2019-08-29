M27 drink-driver banned from the roads after being caught double the limit

Have your say

A DRINK-driver caught travelling on the M27 while double the legal limit has been banned from the roads after appearing in court.

Ryan Wootton, 25, was caught drink-driving on the busy motorway stretch at junction eight, near Hedge End, on July 12.

After being pulled over and breathalysed, Wootton was found to have 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol.

Wotton, of Navigation Drive, Arundel, West Sussex, was disqualified from driving for 20 months at Southampton Magistrates' Court, after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

He was also fined £530, ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £53.