Magistrates ban man from begging or sitting in Southsea streets

A MAN has been banned from a string of shops after being convicted of a public order offence.

Guss Burgess, 24, was found guilty of using racially-aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at the Ibis hotel in Winston Churchill Avenue in Portsmouth city centre.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

But they also imposed a criminal behaviour order for two years.

Burgess, of no fixed address, is banned from sitting or begging in Highland Road, Eastney Road, Fawcett Road, or Albert Road in Southsea.

He cannot go into Co-op, Tesco or Sainsbury's stores in those roads.

Burgess must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Burgess also admitted two charges of failing to surrender to custody at court on May 28 and July 19.