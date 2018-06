A MAN has been spared from being sent to jail after assaulting a woman and being caught with cocaine.

Jason Leabon, 38, of Chichester Road, North End, admitted having the class A drug and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 4.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 26-week term suspended for a year.

He must complete 20 rehabilitation activities days.

Leabon must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was fined £100 for having drugs.