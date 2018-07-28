Magistrates tell Fareham bra thief to clean up drug habit

SHOPLIFTER Bonnie Jeffries has been ordered to kick her drug habit.

The 29-year-old, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted stealing two packs of bras worth £24 from Matalan in Fareham on February 23.

She admitted stealing DVDs, deoderants and pet items from Poundland on February 10.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with six-month drugs rehabilitation requirement.

She had also admitted theft of £244.97 of electrical items from Boots in Fareham on June 7, and breaching a suspended sentntece for five thefts.

The 210-day suspended sentence will now last for 15 months.