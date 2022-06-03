Major fire grips derelict Portsmouth pub once a favourite with Pompey fans

Two crews and an aerial ladder platform from Southsea and a third crew from Cosham have been battling a fire a the former Mr Pickwick pub site in Milton Road, Milton.

The blaze erupted shortly after 4pm, with witnesses seeing smoke billowing from the windows and roof of the shut boozer.

Milton Road has been closed in both directions, between Velder Avenue and Warren Avenue due to the fire, which was reported to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service at 4.06pm.

Mike Osborne, of Southsea, said his bus was stopped from going down the road.

Describing the scene, the 71-year-old told The News: ‘The road has been totally closed off. There is smoke billowing from every window at the front.

‘Worryingly, the fire is right next to an Esso petrol station.’

Firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze at the former Mr Pickham pub in Milton. Photo: Mike Osborn

Witnesses claimed to have seen youths sprinting away from the pub moments before the blaze took hold.

It’s understood police have been informed about the fire.

The future of the pub that was once a favourite with Pompey fans has been in the balance for years.

Developers and the city council have yet to come to an agreement over what to do with the plot.

Milton Road has been closed following a fire at the former Mr Pickham pub in Milton. Photo: Mike Osborn

There had been hopes the site could be converted into a 12 flats.

However, this has failed to materialise.

Firefighters are using water jets, hose reels and breathing apparatuses to extinguish the blaze.