Malicious letters detailing allegations against man being sent to homes in Portsmouth

Have your say

POLICE are investigating reports of malicious letters sent to addresses in Portsmouth.

The letters, reported in Drayton and Farlington, include allegations against a local man and were sent to private addresses and businesses in December and this month.

A 49-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of sending a letter / communication / article conveying false information. She has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170483546.