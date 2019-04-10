‘Malicious’ yobs in Hilsea are ‘putting people at risk’ after vandalising vital lifesaving equipment 

RESCUE agencies and city leaders have hit out after ‘malicious’ yobs vandalised vital lifesaving equipment.

Two orange life rings were ripped from their protective covers in Hilsea overnight and hurled around by a suspected gang of hooligans.

Coastguards were today called out to recover the flotation aids – which are used to help rescue people trapped in the water – after the items were left near the A3 bridge into Hilsea.

It’s not the first time orange rings in Hilsea have been targeted, with yobs having previously launched devices into the Hilsea creek on several occasions.

Portsmouth RNLI, which is one of the nation’s busiest lifeboat stations, has since condemned the actions.

Aaron Gent, press officer and volunteer crewman with the city service, said: ‘Actions like this can have catastrophic consequences.

‘If somebody is struggling and the equipment isn’t there it can put lives at risk.

‘It’s incredibly disappointing to hear that the equipment is being vandalised.

‘To anyone with commonsense it’s ridiculous.

‘These things are not toys, they’re placed there for a reason – to save lives.’

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has also hit out following the incident and urged people to report vandalism to police.

A spokeswoman added: ‘Vandalising life rings, or any lifesaving or emergency service equipment, is not only irresponsible but also puts lives at risk, especially as we approach our busiest season.

‘This is a malicious act and we urge anyone with any information about this incident to get in touch with Hampshire police.’

Scott Harris, Hilsea ward councillor, was shocked by the spate of vandalism and branded it ‘disgraceful’.

‘This is terrible and it needs to stop now,’ Councillor Harris said. ‘You never know when might need those pieces of equipment.

‘To say these people are mindless is unfair ,they’re not. They know exactly what they’re doing.

‘What they really need is to be educated about why these pieces of equipment are so important.’

Latest figures from the National Water Safety Forum showed that 255 people accidentally drowned in the UK.

Many of those – 103 – lost their lives at coastal and seaside locations, with most having been walking or running near the water when they fell in and died.

The RNLI is running an on-going safety campaign in a bid to drive down the number of people who drown each year in the UK.

As part of it, the charity has issued advice to anyone who unexpectedly finds themselves in the water to stay calm and float to increase their chances of survival.

Anyone who witnesses somebody in trouble in the water is urged to call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.