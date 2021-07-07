Man, 20, left with serious head injury after being attacked near Wagamama restaurant

The incident happened between 1.45am and 2am on Saturdayn Jewry Street, Winchester, near the Wagamama restaurant when a 20-year-old man was assaulted by another man causing a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Police

‘It is believed the suspect was part of a larger group of people, and made off on Jewry Street after the assault,’ a police spokeswoman said.

‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to identify the offender, but are now turning to the public for help.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw or heard something or have CCTV that could assist our investigation?’

Anyone with information phone 101 with reference 44210264157.

