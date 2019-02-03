Man, 21, is shot in Portsmouth after incident last night

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Portsmouth last night, according to police.

Hampshire Constabulary says that a 21-year-old man was wounded by a gunshot in Hudson Road last night.

The man was shot in the leg - but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: 'We are appealing for witnesses and information after a 21 year old man sustained a gunshot injury following an incident in Portsmouth last night.

'We were called at 5.19am on Sunday, February 3, to a report of an injured man at a residential property in Hudson Road.

'The victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He has been taken to hospital and his injury is not believed to be life threatening at this time.

' Officers are at the scene conducting enquiries and extra patrols are taking place in the area.

'Were you in this location around this time? If you saw or heard anything suspicious, call 101, quoting Operation Lament.'