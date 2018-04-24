Man, 23, jailed for three years for dealing class A drugs in Portsmouth

Have your say

A 23-YEAR-OLD man has been jailed for three years for drug dealing in Portsmouth.

Jacob Monerville of Claremont Square, Islington, London, was sentenced for possession with intent to supply class A drugs heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine.

Monerville was arrested in Binsteed Road, Buckland, Portsmouth, on Tuesday, February 20.

He was also sentenced to two months for escape from lawful custody, which he will serve consecutively.

In a message to residents, Hampshire chief inspector, Jason Kenny, said: ‘Our policing teams continue to work hard to target drug dealers and disrupt drug dealing in Portsmouth.

‘I would like to reassure the local community that we will do everything in our power to get drug dealers off our streets and in front of the courts.’

As reported by The News, a detective chief inspector is joining Portsmouth’s drug-related harm team in a bid to crack down on drug dealers.

Anyone with information about drug activity should call police on 101 or 999 if they see a crime in progress.

People can also call the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.