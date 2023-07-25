Man, 24, remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with rape of girl, 14
A man has been charged with the rape of a girl.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Police investigating the rape of a 14-year-old girl in the Bitterne area of Southampton in the early hours of Friday 21 July have now charged Joshua Riley, 24, of Chine Avenue, Southampton.
READ NOW: Murder probe
He has been charged with three counts of rape of a girl aged 13/14/15 and one count of assaulting a female age 13 or over by penetration.
He appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 24 July), where he was remanded into custody.
He will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 18 August.