News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Man, 24, remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with rape of girl, 14

A man has been charged with the rape of a girl.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read

Police investigating the rape of a 14-year-old girl in the Bitterne area of Southampton in the early hours of Friday 21 July have now charged Joshua Riley, 24, of Chine Avenue, Southampton.

READ NOW: Murder probe

He has been charged with three counts of rape of a girl aged 13/14/15 and one count of assaulting a female age 13 or over by penetration.

Police tape. (Picture: Peter Byrne via PA)Police tape. (Picture: Peter Byrne via PA)
Police tape. (Picture: Peter Byrne via PA)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 24 July), where he was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 18 August.