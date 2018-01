Have your say

A MAN has been arrested as part of an investigation into a burglary in Portsmouth last month.

A 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

He has been bailed until March 21 2018.

The burglary took place in Cheltenham Road overnight between November 26 and 27.

Police said Scott McGiffen, 27, has been recalled to prison for breach of licence.