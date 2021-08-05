Yesterday at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, Jake Limbrick was found guilty of three charges relating to two incidents in August and September last year.

The 27-year-old failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver following an incident on August 23, and as a result has been given six points on his driving record.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He was also found guilty of driving while disqualified, as well as driving without insurance, during an incident on September 25.

For this, the man has been disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £600, and must also pay £625 costs to the CPS and a £95 victim surcharge.

A community order for 120 hours of unpaid work has also been imposed, which must be completed within the next 12 months.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron