Man, 27, found guilty of three charges related to driving incidents at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court
A GOSPORT man has been found guilty of charges related to two driving incidents.
Yesterday at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, Jake Limbrick was found guilty of three charges relating to two incidents in August and September last year.
The 27-year-old failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver following an incident on August 23, and as a result has been given six points on his driving record.
He was also found guilty of driving while disqualified, as well as driving without insurance, during an incident on September 25.
For this, the man has been disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £600, and must also pay £625 costs to the CPS and a £95 victim surcharge.
A community order for 120 hours of unpaid work has also been imposed, which must be completed within the next 12 months.