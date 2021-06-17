Man, 33, arrested as police investigate robberies in Hilsea and Portchester

Police officers investigating the series of incidents have today arrested a 33-year-old man from Hilsea on suspicion of two robberies.

The arrest came after two men entered a BP garage on West Street in Portchester at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, June 8.

Police officer.

Staff members were threatened and the two men fled the scene with a quantity of cash and tobacco.

In another incident at 2.10pm on Monday, June 14, a man entered a Co-Op store on Northern Parade in Hilsea.

Staff members were threatened, and a quantity of cash, along with a till, were stolen.

He remains in custody at this time.

