A “big pop” was heard before a caravan exploded into flames around 6am in Mumby Road. Large flames and smoke poured out from the mobile home close to a block of flats and an Aldi supermarket, as reported. No one was injured in the blaze.

Fire in Mumby Road, Gosport, where a caravan burst into flames before collapsing at around 5.30am on 3 October. Pic: Mitch Rea

Police revealed at the time a 35-year-old man had been arrested over The Anchorage incident. Now they have confirmed to The News that the same man has also been arrested over the Mumby Road caravan blaze.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report at 6am on 3 October of an arson incident in Mumby Road, where a caravan had been set alight. This followed another arson incident in The Anchorage, where a small fire was set in a stairwell of a block of flats before being extinguished.

“A 35-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of arson with intent to endanger life, using threatening or abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment or alarm or distress, racially or religiously aggravated fear or provocation of violence by words or writing, and racially or religiously aggravated common assault. He has been bailed until 3 January while enquiries continue.”

Firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the caravan blaze in just over an hour. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The vehicle was destroyed in the fire which was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reels and jets. The fire is believed to have been set deliberately and the scene was handed over to police officers. HIWFRS returned to station shortly before 7am.”

