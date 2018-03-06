Man, 37, arrested after man is stabbed in Portsmouth city centre

Have your say

A man has been arrested after another man was found with stab wounds in Portsmouth’s city centre.

A 36-year-old man was found with stab wounds outside Cornwallis House, by Lake Road, between 8pm and 8.50pm last night.

A police cordon was put up around the scene while investigations took place.

A police spokeswoman said a 37-year-old man from Portsmouth has today been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

The suspect is in custody being questioned by detectives over the attack.

The victim, whose injuries were described as serious but not thought to be life-threatening, was treated at Southampton General Hospital for wounds to his legs.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

They have also stepped up patrols in Portsmouth’s city centre.

Chief Inspector Jason Kenny said: ‘People in the local community are likely to see an increased police presence in the area today as officers investigate and carry out reassurance patrols.’

If you have any information call police on 101 quoting reference ‘44180084551’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.