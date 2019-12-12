Man, 41, arrested after O2 store in Portsmouth raided in the middle of the night

Have your say

A man has been arrested after an O2 store in Portsmouth was burgled.

Police said the shop, in Palmerston Road was targeted just before midnight on Wednesday December 11.

A number of electrical goods were taken during the raid.

Today a Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said a 41-year-old man from Southampton had been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He has been released under investigation, and enquiries are ongoing.

