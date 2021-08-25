Christopher Dine, 54, from Allaway Avenue, was charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on August 23 and was remanded in custody to appear again today.

This follows an incident at 10.55pm on August 15, when a blue BMW parked outside Wimpole Court in Wimpole Street was extensively damaged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police lights.

He then got into a car and was involved in a collision nearby with a 42-year-old woman before leaving the scene at around 11.05pm.

The woman sustained bruising to her leg.

Anyone with information can call the police on 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44210325535.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron