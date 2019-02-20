A MAN has been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was shot in Hampshire.

A 61-year-old was taken into custody today on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs in connection with the investigation into the shooting.

Bluebell Road, in Southampton, where a 17-year-old boy was shot in the legs and the ankles on February 18. Picture: Google Street View

Police confirmed the victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs and ankles after an incident in Bluebell Road, Southampton, at 10.15pm on Monday.

He is still in hospital with injuries which are not through to be life-threatening and officers remain at the scene today.

Hampshire police said the man who was arrested remains in custody at this time.