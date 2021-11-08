The 62-year-old victim was attacked in Burrill Avenue, Cosham, last Wednesday.

Police were called at 6.25pm on November 3 to reports of an assault.

It was reported that the 62-year-old had become involved in an altercation with a man in Burrill Avenue.

The incident happened in Burrill Avenue, Cosham. Picture: Google Maps

The man then assaulted the victim, causing injuries to his left eye.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

It’s believed that the incident began on Havant Road and continued onto Burrill Avenue.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened.

Perhaps you were driving through the area and may have captured dash cam footage of the two men?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44210441738.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form here

