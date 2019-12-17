Man, 64, admits immigration offences over eight Albanians found on yacht in Portsmouth

A MAN has admitted charges over smuggling eight Albanians into Britain.

Wolfram Steidl, 64, of no fixed address, admitted assisting unlawful immigration at a hearing and possessing identity documents with improper intention.

Eight Albanian migrants were found on board a motor cruiser in the English Channel. The vessel was intercepted by a Border Force cutter off the coast of West Sussex on the afternoon of November 6 and taken into Portsmouth, where the seven adults and one minor on board were handed to immigration authorities.

He entered the pleas at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday.

Previously National Crime Agency operations manager Martin Matthews said: ‘The NCA works closely with our law enforcement partners to protect our borders, and targeting and disrupting criminal groups involved in people smuggling is one of our highest priorities.'

Steidl will be sentenced on February 14.