POLICE are hunting a thug who smacked a 64-year-old to the ground before kicking him.

The attack took place in Rowner Road, Gosport, just before 10pm on Friday.

Officers say the victim was walking down the road when he was approached by another male.

The man then punched the 64-year-old in the face, causing him to fall to the floor, before kicking him.

Police say the yob then got into a white car with two other people before driving off towards the junction with Gorselands Way.

The victim suffered a cut to his forehead during the assault.

Police are now hunting for the attacker, who was white, between 20 and 30 years of age, about 6ft tall and of average build. He had short, dark hair and was wearing dark trousers, dark shoes and a dark jacket with reflective marks on both sleeves

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the attack, should call 101, quoting 44190073953, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.