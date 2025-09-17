Man, 64, who allegedly exposed himself to girl, 16, in Gosport High Street is named and charged
David Cantlow, of Gladstone Road in Gosport, is accused of exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl - with him now charged with one count of exposure and due in court.
Police said the girl reported a man indecently exposed himself to her on the High Street close to Bemister’s Lane shortly after 9pm on Saturday August 9. “She had first spotted the man at the Ferry Gardens a few minutes beforehand. The girl was not hurt and no contact was made,” police said.
Cantlow has now been charged with one offence of exposure and has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 17 September).