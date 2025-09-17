A 64-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself to a teenage girl in Gosport High Street has been named and charged.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

David Cantlow, of Gladstone Road in Gosport, is accused of exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl - with him now charged with one count of exposure and due in court.

Police said the girl reported a man indecently exposed himself to her on the High Street close to Bemister’s Lane shortly after 9pm on Saturday August 9. “She had first spotted the man at the Ferry Gardens a few minutes beforehand. The girl was not hurt and no contact was made,” police said.

Cantlow has now been charged with one offence of exposure and has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 17 September).