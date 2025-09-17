Man, 64, who allegedly exposed himself to girl, 16, in Gosport High Street is named and charged

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2025, 14:18 BST
A 64-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself to a teenage girl in Gosport High Street has been named and charged.

Most Popular
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouseplaceholder image
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

David Cantlow, of Gladstone Road in Gosport, is accused of exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl - with him now charged with one count of exposure and due in court.

Police said the girl reported a man indecently exposed himself to her on the High Street close to Bemister’s Lane shortly after 9pm on Saturday August 9. “She had first spotted the man at the Ferry Gardens a few minutes beforehand. The girl was not hurt and no contact was made,” police said.

Cantlow has now been charged with one offence of exposure and has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 17 September).

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice