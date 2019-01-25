Man accused of Christmas Eve machete attack attempted murder dies in prison

A MAN due to appear in court accused of attempted murder in a machete attack has died in prison.

This morning Portsmouth Crown Court heard Finlay Finlayson, 54, died at HMP Lewes today.

'The defendant has died,' prosecutor Richard Hearnden told the court.

An investigation has been launched into the defendant’s death in jail.

He was on remand following an incident in Lawrence Avenue, Rustington, West Sussex, on December 24.

Finlayson, of Lawrence Avenue, had been shot by police with a rubber bullet in a bid to detain him.

At the time, Sussex police said they had a report of one man attacking another man at around midday.

Last month a police spokesman said: ‘Police immediately responded finding one man injured who was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

‘Armed officers detained a 54-year-old man using a baton round and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.’

Police said the arrested man's injuries were being 'ascertained' on the day of the incident but were 'not believed to be serious' and he had been checked by paramedics.

Prosecutors had charged Finlayson with the attempted murder of a 46-year-old man and two counts of possession of a knife.

No plea was entered at an earlier crown court appearance.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: ‘Finlay Finlayson who was on remand at HMP Lewes died in prison on January 25, 2019.

‘Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

‘As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.’

Criminal proceedings will be halted after the court receives confirmation, the court heard today.