A Southampton man has been charged with sexual assaults and shoplifting after the incidents on Northam Road on July 27.

Police received a report at 9pm that a man stole items in a petrol station without paying and sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s over her clothing.

Police

Officers were then called at 11.30pm after another woman in her 20s was also allegedly sexually assaulted over her clothing in Northam Road by a man who then attempted to follow her into her flat nearby.

Sean Prendergast, 38, of Orchard Lane, Southampton, was charged with two counts of sexual assault on a female and two counts of theft from a shop.