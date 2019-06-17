Man accused of stabbing Portsmouth police officer now charged with dealing heroin and crack cocaine

A MAN accused of stabbing a police officer has been charged with dealing crack cocaine and heroin on the day of the alleged attack.

Michael Enzanga appeared in the dock at Portsmouth Crown Court this morning to face new charges.

Police in Stamshaw Park after the stabbing 'Picture: Sarah Standing (210219-9850)

He denied four charges of possessing crack cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply the class A drugs - two of each on February 20 and 21. The city police officer was stabbed on the second day.

Enzanga, 20, from Ashfield Road in Tottenham, London, also denied possessing criminal property - money - on the second day.

The defendant has already denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife over the accusation he stabbed a Hampshire police officer in Stamshaw Park on February 21.

The 56-year-old officer was stabbed in the back at the park in Newcomen Road at 12.15pm.

Hampshire police said the officer was on patrol at the time.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Addressing Enzanga, judge Roger Hetherington said: ‘Your case will be adjourned for trial which will take place on August 19 and meanwhile you will be remanded in custody.’