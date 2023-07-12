Man accused of threats to kill and fraud after victim pays "large quantity of money" for service not delivered
As part of early morning police raids across the area in April, a 36-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and fraud by false representation following an incident reported to police on February 28.
READ NOW: Dealer had drugs in Kinder Egg
“The victim, a man in his 50s, reported that he had paid a large quantity of money to a second man for a service which was not provided. When challenged, the suspect became abusive towards the victim,” a police spokesman said.
The 36-year-old was released on conditional police bail while the investigation continued. He has now been re-bailed until October 4.