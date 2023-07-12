News you can trust since 1877
Man accused of threats to kill and fraud after victim pays "large quantity of money" for service not delivered

A man remains under investigation for making threats to kill and fraud after he was accused of failing to deliver a service following payment of a “large quantity of money” by another man.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST

As part of early morning police raids across the area in April, a 36-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and fraud by false representation following an incident reported to police on February 28.

“The victim, a man in his 50s, reported that he had paid a large quantity of money to a second man for a service which was not provided. When challenged, the suspect became abusive towards the victim,” a police spokesman said.

Police operation in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur RahmanPolice operation in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
The 36-year-old was released on conditional police bail while the investigation continued. He has now been re-bailed until October 4.

Police, who were joined by The News, carried out a number of raids on April 4 resulting in a series of arrests as the force delivered a crackdown on crime around Portsmouth.