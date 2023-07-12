As part of early morning police raids across the area in April, a 36-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and fraud by false representation following an incident reported to police on February 28.

“The victim, a man in his 50s, reported that he had paid a large quantity of money to a second man for a service which was not provided. When challenged, the suspect became abusive towards the victim,” a police spokesman said.

Police operation in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

