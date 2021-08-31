File photo of the M27. Picture: Paul Jacobs (142959-1)

Police closed the M27 at Park Gate in both directions between junction 8 and 9 for three hours when Dean Williams, 28, was seen ‘over the motorway’ on the Botley Road Bridge.

Paramedics, police and a mental health team were called on Friday at 3.30pm to the bridge.

Negotiations lasted for some three hours with the M27 shut in both directions below, causing severe congestion.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard Williams was assessed by a mental health team whose help he accepted.

He was held in police custody and offered a ‘considerable amount of intervention,’ his solicitor Lian Webster said.

Williams, whose sister attended court this morning, has the support of his GP, is set to receive food packages and ‘things seem to be moving in the right direction’ now, Ms Webster said.

Since being arrested and released on bail by court he has been living with his mother in Drake Close, Park Gate.

Prosecutor Giles Fletcher said: ‘It’s a very serious case. The defendant had climbed the wrong side of the bridge over the motorway.

‘This has led to police having to close entrances connected to the bridge but also they’ve had to close the M27 in both directions.

‘The M27 is a very busy road at quiet times.’

He said it was shut for ‘about three hours’.

‘They had to shut it both ways whilst it was negotiated with the defendant to come back over,’ Mr Fletcher said, who said Williams agreed to climb back over the railing.

He added: ‘Obviously there’s the worry for his safety, other people’s safety, the whole time this is ongoing.

‘Various agencies have been called out, police, paramedics.

‘There’s a great impact on the public because of the road congestion built up around.

‘He was assessed by the mental health team, so they did offer him various help which he then takes.’

Williams admitted causing a danger to road users on the M27.

A judge, who warned Williams the incident was serious, ordered a psychiatric report and probation report ahead of sentencing on October 19. Williams may yet be sent to crown court.

Williams has a previous conviction for fraud in 2016, and was fined for a Communications Act offence in May this year, the prosecutor said.

For support, call Samaritans on 116 123.

