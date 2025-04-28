Man admits Gosport stabbing that left teenager in serious condition
Police were called after a 19-year-old man was injured during an altercation at Gosport Precinct at around 10.15pm on Friday 25 April - with a knife used during the assault. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were described at the time as “serious but not life-threatening”.
Rhys Curtis, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a knife in a public place. He admitted all three charges at Portsmouth Crown Court.
Curtis will now be sentenced on August 22. He was remanded in custody.
A police spokesperson previously said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community, and following enquiries a man has now been charged.
“An 18-year-old man who was initially arrested as part of enquiries has since been released with no further action being taken against him.”