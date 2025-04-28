Man admits Gosport stabbing that left teenager in serious condition

A man has admitted stabbing a teenager during a fight in Gosport.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Police were called after a 19-year-old man was injured during an altercation at Gosport Precinct at around 10.15pm on Friday 25 April - with a knife used during the assault. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were described at the time as “serious but not life-threatening”.

Rhys Curtis, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a knife in a public place. He admitted all three charges at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis will now be sentenced on August 22. He was remanded in custody.

A police spokesperson previously said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community, and following enquiries a man has now been charged.

“An 18-year-old man who was initially arrested as part of enquiries has since been released with no further action being taken against him.”