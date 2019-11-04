Man admits growing 9 cannabis plants in Gosport

A MAN has admitted growing nine cannabis plants.

Jake Bolster, 26, of Samson Close, Gosport, pleaded guilty to producing the plants at Portsmouth Crown Court today

A file photo of Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Csar Moreno Huerta

At a brief hearing this morning defence barrister Daniel Reilly said Bolster was in breach of a four-month suspended sentence order imposed by magistrates for having a bladed article.

The court heard Bolster grew the plants between January 1 and April 9 this year.

Adjourning the case, judge David Melville QC said: ‘You must return to court on November 14.

'In the meantime the probation service will write a report on you and it’s in your interests to co-operate with them.’

Bolster faces going to prison if a judge imposes a new jail term.