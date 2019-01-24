A MAN has pleaded guilty to guilty to the murder of a grandfather whose body was found in woodland.

Tommy Scott, 34, of no fixed address, entered his plea to the murder of 66-year-old Gerald Pragnell by videolink to a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

He will be sentenced next month.

The airport worker's body was found in woodland off Cemetery Road, near Southampton Common, Southampton, Hampshire, on November 3 last year.

Scott will be sentenced at the same court on February 14.

The family of Mr Pragnell said after his death: ‘Dad was a loving father, grandad, partner, brother and uncle.

‘He was a genuine, hard-working and caring family man who was adored by all who knew him.'