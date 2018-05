Have your say

MAGISTRATES have sentenced a man for making a malicious communication.

Jason Smith, 46, of Hursley Road, Leigh Park, admitted using voicemails to threaten a woman between February 5-7.

City magistrates imposed a community order, 32-day relationships course and 15 rehabilitation days.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. His plea was taken into account when he was sentenced by magistrates.