A MAN has admitted burgling a school to steal a USB stick.

Aiden Parsons, 25, of Astra Walk, Gosport, burgled Bridgemary School, in Wych Lane, on September 27 this year.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities and 40 hours' unpaid work.

Parsons must pay £85 compensation and a £90 victim surcharge.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse'portsmouth news breaking

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham