Man and woman arrested after cash and bank cards stolen in Southsea burglary

TWO have been arrested following a burglary in Southsea.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:25 pm

Police officers investigating the incident on Clarence Esplanade have arrested a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman from Portsmouth.

Cash and bank cards, one of which was later used, were taken in the burglary on January 12.

The arrested pair remain in police custody.

