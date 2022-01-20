Man and woman arrested after cash and bank cards stolen in Southsea burglary
TWO have been arrested following a burglary in Southsea.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:25 pm
Police officers investigating the incident on Clarence Esplanade have arrested a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman from Portsmouth.
Read More
Read MorePictures show armed police during Leigh Park raid responding to 'altercation' be...
Cash and bank cards, one of which was later used, were taken in the burglary on January 12.
The arrested pair remain in police custody.