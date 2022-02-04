Man and woman arrested by police after altercation in a Southsea street

A MAN and woman from Southsea were arrested by police following an altercation in the streets.

By Fiona Callingham
Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:16 pm
2 people were arrested in Southsea

Police were called to Wheatstone Road at 8.39pm on February 3.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Officers attended and arrested a 59-year-old woman from Southsea on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. She has been released on police bail while our enquiries continue.

‘A 38-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and causing racially/religiously aggravated fear/provocation of violence by words/writing. He remains in police custody at this time.

‘No-one was injured during the incident.

‘An investigation is ongoing.’

News you can trust since 1877
