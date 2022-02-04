Man and woman arrested by police after altercation in a Southsea street

2 people were arrested in Southsea

Police were called to Wheatstone Road at 8.39pm on February 3.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Officers attended and arrested a 59-year-old woman from Southsea on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. She has been released on police bail while our enquiries continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘A 38-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and causing racially/religiously aggravated fear/provocation of violence by words/writing. He remains in police custody at this time.

‘No-one was injured during the incident.

‘An investigation is ongoing.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron