Man and woman arrested by police after altercation in a Southsea street
A MAN and woman from Southsea were arrested by police following an altercation in the streets.
Police were called to Wheatstone Road at 8.39pm on February 3.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Officers attended and arrested a 59-year-old woman from Southsea on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. She has been released on police bail while our enquiries continue.
‘A 38-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and causing racially/religiously aggravated fear/provocation of violence by words/writing. He remains in police custody at this time.
‘No-one was injured during the incident.
‘An investigation is ongoing.’