Man and woman charged with murder of two-year-old boy - National

A MAN and a woman have appeared in court charged with the murder of a two-year-old boy.

Martin Currie, 36, and Sarah O'Brien, 32, are accused of murdering Keigan O'Brien, who died in hospital on Thursday.

Keigan Ronnie O'Brien died in hospital on Thursday. Picture: South Yorkshire Police/PA Wire

The defendants, both of Bosworth Road, Doncaster, appeared before magistrates in the town and were remanded into custody.

They will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

The toddler was treated by ambulance staff following reports that he was in cardiac arrest at a property in Bosworth Road in the Adwick area of Doncaster on Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police said.

A post-mortem examination later showed he died from head injuries.

