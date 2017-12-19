Man appears in court after pedestrian dies in Portsmouth

Have your say

A MAN has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a young woman earlier this year.

Sadettin Yalcin, 38, of Seaway Crescent, is accused of causing the death of Sheridan Harris, 20, in a crash involving a Sokda Octavia earlier this year.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

Ms Harris, of Kiln Road, Fareham, died after the 12.20am incident on May 13 in Lake Road, Portsmouth.

Police had previously said they were investigating the death and had made an arrest.

Yalcin is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 8.

Police previously said that Ms Harris died at the scene of the crash.