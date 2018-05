Have your say

A man was left with injuries to his neck after being approached from behind by four men in Portsmouth.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Playfair Road in Somers Town on Thursday, between midday and 12.30pm.

Officers believe the 22-year-old man’s injuries could have been caused by a screwdriver.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44180163294.