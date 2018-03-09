Man arrested after approaching teenage girls with intent to commit a sexual offence in town centre

Have your say

A MAN has been arrested after police investigated reports into a man approaching women and teenage girls in Fareham.

The 32-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence, and using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, or distress.

He is in custody.

Officers investigated three suspicious incidents in Fareham on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We received three reports of a man approaching women and teenage girls on West Street, Southampton Road, and at Fareham shopping centre and asking inappropriate questions.

‘No-one was hurt.’

Anyone who has any concerns relating to this investigation, or who was approached by a suspicious man in Fareham on Saturday afternoon should call 101 quoting 44180081718.