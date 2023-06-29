Man arrested after breaking into St George's Church in Waterlooville, stealing money and causing criminal damage
St George’s Church, in St George’s Walk, Waterlooville, fell prey to burglary, theft and vandalism on Monday (June 26).
The incident was reported to the police on June 27 and it is believed to have happened between 8.15 and 8.45am causing the church to close its doors while police investigated.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘It was reported that damage had been caused to property inside the church and that money had been taken.
‘We have arrested a 41-year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of criminal damage, theft and burglary. He remains in police custody at the current time.’