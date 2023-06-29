News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested after breaking into St George's Church in Waterlooville, stealing money and causing criminal damage

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, theft and burglary after breaking into a church.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST

St George’s Church, in St George’s Walk, Waterlooville, fell prey to burglary, theft and vandalism on Monday (June 26).

The incident was reported to the police on June 27 and it is believed to have happened between 8.15 and 8.45am causing the church to close its doors while police investigated.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘It was reported that damage had been caused to property inside the church and that money had been taken.

St George's Church in Waterlooville was the victim of vandalism on June 26 and a man has now been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, burglary and theft.St George's Church in Waterlooville was the victim of vandalism on June 26 and a man has now been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, burglary and theft.
‘We have arrested a 41-year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of criminal damage, theft and burglary. He remains in police custody at the current time.’

The church reopened on Wednesday and a statement on the church’s Facebook page said: ‘Ours is a church for our community and we will not let vandals deter us.’