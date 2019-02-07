Man arrested after car plunges off cliff during police chase - National 

A man has been arrested after a car plunged off a cliff during a police chase.

The silver Peugeot 207 crashed through a barrier in Victoria Parade, Ramsgate, Kent, in the early hours of Thursday and continued over the edge, hitting a building as it fell on to Marina Road, police said.

Photo of a car which plunged off a cliff in Ramsgate during a police chase. Picture: Kent Police/PA Wire

Paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in London where he was treated before being discharged.

READ MORE: More than 100 firefighters turn out to pay respects to Southsea colleague Dave Barker at his funeral

He was then arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving as well as driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in custody.

Kent Police said the car failed to stop when asked by patrol officers in Northdown Road at 12.21am. The pursuit lasted until the crash at 12.25am.

READ MORE: Metal detectorist finds British Army veteran’s Borneo medal in woodland - 30 years after it was stolen

The force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the interaction between officers and the vehicle when they requested it to stop.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to the chase or crash or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.