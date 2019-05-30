Have your say

A MAN has been arrested after a crash caused the A27 to be closed in both directions.

The incident happened on Southampton Road at around 4.30pm and it was shut between Clement Atlee Way and junction 12 for the M27 near Port Solent, causing chaos for evening commuters yesterday.

The man remains in custody

Paramedics have said that one person was treated at the scene before being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are investigating a minor injury collision which took place at around 4.30pm yesterday (29 May) on the A27 Southampton Road, near Port Solent.

‘A Vauxhall Astra and a Dacia Sandero were involved.

‘A 29-year-old man from Portchester has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and driving whilst disqualified.

‘He remains in custody at this time.’