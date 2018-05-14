Man arrested after fatal hit and run on A27

A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after the death of a cyclist on the A27 Chichester by-pass on Thursday.

The man from Norfolk was interviewed by the police and has been released under investigation.

The cyclist, who died at the scene near the Stockbridge roundabout, was a 50-year-old man from the Hambledon area of Hampshire.

He has not yet been formally identified.

A Sussex police spokesperson said: ‘The collision occurred at 7.20am on Thursday and officers are still keen to talk to anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information, but who has not yet come forward.

‘They are asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Redstone.’